No regret trekking from Gombe to Abuja for Buhari in 2015 — 53-yr-old man





Fifty-three year-old Dahiru Buba, who trekked from Gombe to Abuja for 15 days to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the 2015 poll, says he has no regret for his action.

Buba said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe on Tuesday, saying that Buhari had lived up to the expectations of Nigerians in his eight years in office.

He described the President as a sincere leader who truly loved the country and worked toward giving his best for Nigeria.

‘’Buhari’s administration has done well in addressing the Boko Haram insurgency that almost sacked my community in Dukku Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State,’’ he said.

He said that the peace being enjoyed by the residents of the community and others affected by the Boko Haram insurgency was immeasurable.

“We can only thank Buhari for that and many more dividends of democracy.

“Looking back to 2015 when I trekked from Gombe to Abuja for 15 days, I will say I thank…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper