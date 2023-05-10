Supreme Court verdict: Jegede congratulates Adeleke, Osun People





—- Says it’s victory for democracy

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede(SAN), has congratulated the Osun State governor, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Jegede, in a statement he signed and posted on his Twitter Account, also congratulated the entire people and residents of Osun State for the tenacious and dogged fight to keep their mandate.

He described the pronouncement of the Supreme Court that Governor Ademola Adeleke was duly elected as Governor of the State at the July 16 governorship election as a victory for democracy.

Jegede said, “I congratulate His Excellency Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke @AAdeleke_01 and the entire people and residents of Osun State for the tenacious and dogged fight to keep their mandate. By this victory, good has triumphed over evil and light over darkness. Congratulations!”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper