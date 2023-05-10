Violence against healthcare workers is emergency, WMA tells FG





By Chioma Obinna

President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr.Osahon Enabulele, has called on the Nigerian Government and Managers of health institutions in Nigeria to declare an emergency on the rising tide of violence against healthcare workers in Nigeria.

Osahon made the call while as Guest Lecturer at the 63rd Annual General Conference and Delegates Meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Jalingo, Taraba State.

In his lecture titled “Violence against healthcare workers in Nigeria: The Way Forward,” the WMA President decried the rising cases of violence against healthcare workers in Nigeria, which he put at a prevalence of 10-60 per cent compared to the global prevalence of 8-38 per cent.

He expressed great worry that despite tremendous efforts by physicians and other health professionals to deliver health care services to the people, they were still being violently assaulted in their workplaces, particularly in the emergency care units, primary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper