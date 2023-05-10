Woman raped by father, brother narrates ordeal





A woman who was repeatedly raped by both her father and brother as a child has revealed that a crucial medical document she had no memory of helped jail the pair.

Sarah Sidebottom, 54, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, has spoken of her relief after her father Arthur William Bowditch, 73, and her brother, Arthur Stephen Bowditch, 54, was jailed for a total of 32 years.

The first attack, when she was just three-and-a-half years old, left her needing surgery to repair internal damage and it was these hospital notes which proved crucial in securing a conviction for the abuse, which began almost 50 years go.

And now Sarah, a happily married mother-of-two, has waived her right to anonymity to speak for the first time of her appalling trauma.

She said: ‘I had no idea about the surgery until 2021, and I saw my medical records. I was horrified, but at the same time, this was exactly what the prosecution needed to build a case against my father.’

‘After staying silent for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper