Zainab Bagudu receives recognition award at 2023 Global Health Catalyst Summit 





The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Medicaid Cancer Foundation and First Lady of Kebbi state, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu was recognised with a Global Health Distinguished Leader award.

She was honoured with the award at the 2023 Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit, she attended at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA, from 4 to 6 May, 2023.

Shinkafi-Bagudu was honoured from the GHC group by David Collinridge, editor of Lancet Journal, for her numerous achievements in health sector.

The GHC Summit assembled healthcare experts, policymakers, and global leaders to discuss innovative strategies for improving global health outcomes with the theme “Cancer Moonshot 2.0: win-win collaborations to advance global health and development.”

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to attend the Global Health Catalyst Summit and to collaborate with so many talented individuals and organisations working towards a common goal,” said Shinkafi-Bagudu.

“Through…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper