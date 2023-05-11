10TH NASS leadership: lG7 aspirants woo opposition members-elect





…You betrayed us, aggrieved aspirants tell Adamu, NWC

…Give us time to address your grievances, APC tells Wase, Betara, others

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Dapo Akinrefon, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Omeiza Ajayi & Ezra Ukanwa, AKURE

Plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, through its National Working Committee, NWC, to impose leadership on the 10th National Assembly appears to be creating more problems for the party, as some of the lawmakers have called for an open contest and squaring up to confront the party.

This came as the controversy generated by the zoning formula put forward by the NWC is tearing the party apart.

Some aggrieved speakership aspirants, yesterday, told the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, that he betrayed them after asking them to ‘slow down’ their campaigns and give room for consultations.

However, the APC has appealed to aggrieved aspirants and tendencies to give the party more time to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper