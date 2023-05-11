14,155 farmers in 6 States benefit from LIFE-ND – MTR





…acquires 6,500 hectares of farmland for women, youth

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS agribusiness takes centre stage in the economy, a Mid Term Review, MTR, on the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in the Niger Delta, LIFE-ND, yesterday, revealed that 14, 155 farmers in six States have benefited from the programme.

This was disclosed by the Country Director, International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Dede Ekoue, while presenting her speech at the Official Launch of the Joint Mid-Term Review Mission of LIFE-ND in Abuja.

Ekoue said the MTR shows LIFE-ND’s significant progress, which14,155 smallholder farmers have been reach as against earlier target of 25,500 representing 55.5 per cent, and added that LIFE-ND carved a niche for itself following its innovative incubation approach to raise youth entrepreneurs with gender equality and inclusion.

Meanwhile, according to her, the mission is an important participatory exercise that calls for the active…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper