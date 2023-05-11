AFCON U-17: Golden Eaglets to miss World Cup after 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso





By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been knocked out of the 2023 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations after slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in a quarterfinal clash at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Thursday.

The loss also means that Nigeria won’t be among the four nations to hoist Africa’s flag at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Coming into the clash, Golden Eaglets, despite finishing second in their group, were the slight favourites over a Burkina Faso side they defeated 2-1 in the final of the WAFU B regional championship a few months ago.

On the night, the Eaglets were the more dominant side but lost several chances in the opening twenty minutes to have gone nil up.

Persistent, Burkina Faso, however, found the back of the net when forward Camara slotted home from close range following some sloppy play from the Eaglets.

The night became more gloomy for the Nigerians after Camara grabbed a brace from the penalty spot 12 minutes into the second…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper