Court remands CMD in Kwara for allegedly raping patient





By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A magistrate’s court sitting in Ilorin has remanded the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Ayodele Hospital, Dr. Ayodele Joseph, for allegedly raping a patient, who came for treatment in his hospital at Sawmill area, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Police report during court proceeding, yesterday, revealed that the defendant (Dr. Ayodele), sedated the patient, who is a professional nurse and eventually had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

According to the report, the nurse went to the hospital for medical treatment when the doctor, who claimed to be having 27 years experience in medical field, took advantage of her under sedation.

Investigation into the matter, however, led to the recovery of the video recording containing sexual action of the defendant on the victim while medical text also confirmed that the said nurse was assaulted and raped.

The government prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court of the gravity of the offence and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper