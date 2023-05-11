Four teenagers charged with murder of police officer in US





By Biodun Busari

Four teenagers have been charged with the murder of a police officer in Chicago, the United States.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that a 16-year-old was among the teenagers charged for fatally shooting Officer Areanah Preston, CBS said.

The 24-year-old officer had just finished her shift and was still in uniform when shot and killed at about 1:42 am on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter, at a news conference, said the four suspects – ages 19, 19, 18 and 16 – “were out looking for victims” that night and are believed to be linked to multiple robberies and car theft in the hours leading up to Preston’s murder.

As Preston was returning home, the teens pulled up in a stolen car, and at least two of the teens allegedly fired at her, according to police.

CBS reported that Preston returned fire, but the teens continued to shoot, and they allegedly stole Preston’s gun before fleeing, Carter…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper