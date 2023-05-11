Google releases 15 new ways of searching information 





By Juliet Umeh

Technology giant, Google, yesterday unveiled 15 fresh methods of approaching Google searches in order to have effective results.

The 15 methods make it possible for people who are looking for anything on its platform to find results easily.

The new methods which were unveiled at the 2023 Google I/O developer conference, include: PaLM 2. PaLM 2 helps a searcher to understand, generate and translate text including idioms, poems and riddles.

Also, there was expansion of conversational generative artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard. This means that the waitlist has now been removed. Also, it plans to make Bard available in English in over 180 countries and territories, with the addition of Japanese and Korean languages, and plans to support the world’s top 40 languages.

Other significant announcements include export to Docs and Gmail. It said it’s making it easier and more seamless for users to continue their work by exporting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper