‘I like moin-moin, Fela’ — Lady Danbury of ‘Queen Charlotte’ reveals

American actress, Arséma Adeoluwayemi Hamera Thomas who played the young Agatha Danbury in Netflix popular series Queen Charlotte, has revealed some of the Nigerian things she likes.

Arsema, who is half-Ethiopian half-Nigerian, disclosed this during an interview with the Naija Netflix team.

In the interview, she expressed her love for Nigerian culture, and the Nigerian youths.

When Arsema Adeoluwayemi Thomas isn’t playing the young Lady Danbury in #QueenCharlotte, she is vibing to Fela while feasting on Moin Moin, her favorite Naija dish pic.twitter.com/pJn4cVioJE — Netflix Nigeria (@NetflixNaija) May 7, 2023

‘My favourite Nigerian dish is moin-moin (steamed bean pudding). I don’t know why, maybe its the spiciness or the fact that I can eat it anytime of the day and it just works. It is the seasoning. It is the chef’s kiss.

‘Hmmmm… my favourite Naija music is, I mean there is a photo of Fela Kuti right there. I’m thinking WATER. I…





