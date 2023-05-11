I’m governor for all — Adeleke





By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said that he nursed no grudge against anyone, describing himself as a governor for all Osun residents.

Governor Adeleke, who spoke at the palaces of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, and Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, after his Supreme Court victory, commended the royal fathers for their staunch support during his struggles.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, obtained by Vanguard on Thursday, Adeleke said he has found a place in his heart to forgive his difficult critics.

“I’m now a governor for all. For those who didn’t vote for me, I have no grudges against them. That’s the beauty of democracy.

“I have forgiven all those that offended me in our quest to serve our people. Even though some went overboard, engaged in an overbearing attitude and were destructive towards the cause we believed in.

“All those have now been left behind.

“The victory God granted us has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper