Nwoye condemns suspension of APC bigwigs in South East





By Chinedu Adonu

The immediate past chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye has described the ratification of purported suspension of bigwigs of the party in the Southeast as a smokescreen.

It could be recalled that Southeast leadership of the APC had announced the purported suspension of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Former Governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeman, Nwoye,

Others are Chief Whip of the senate, Senator Oji Uzo kalu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria Osita Okechukwu, Ex Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, among others for alleged anti Party activities.

Nwoye, a Federal Commissioner representing Southeast in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission {FCCPC} while reacting to the announcement of the suspension, insisted that the purported ratification of what he described as non-existing suspensions which was announced…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper