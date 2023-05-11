Pandemonium as fire guts NAF Abuja base





•Air Force commences probe, says no life lost

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

There was pandemonium, yesterday, at the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, base, Abuja, along Airport Road, after fire razed some buildings in the vicinity, following an explosion at the Jet A one fuel dump.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at the time of filling this report, but a source said the fire gutted a part of the NAF base.

Confirming the incident, authorities of the Airforce said an investigation has been instituted into the fire incident.

This is just as the NAF expressed appreciation to the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, for their efforts at putting out the fire.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, disclosed this in a statement.

He said: “A fire incident involving a Jet A-1 fuel dump, located on NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper