PDP, Atiku, Makinde mourn S-West Chairman, Adagunodo 





By John Alechenu & Deola Badru

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and the party in the state, yesterday, expressed grief over the death of its National Vice Chairman (South West), Soji Adagunodo.

Adagunodo died in the United States of America, after a brief illness.

In separate statements, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba; the Atiku Media Office, Governor Makinde, and the party in the state, described Adagunodo’s death as a great loss not only to his family and the PDP, but also to the nation.

Ologunagba said the PDP family is grief-stricken over the death because the late politician worked and was still working on strengthening the party in the South West at the time of his passing.

The party spokesman said: “Mr Adagunodo was a very courageous leader, dedicated and fearless party man, true democrat, brilliant lawmaker, selfless administrator and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper