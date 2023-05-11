Police in Edo arrest 13 suspected armed robber, cultists





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE police in Edo state said they have arrested 13 for their alleged involvement in armed robbery and cultism.

One of the suspect Emeka Ogwu 27 was arrested for allegedly stealing armoured cable belonging to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company while 12 other suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in cultism.

The Edo State command spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police arrested Ogwu while on patrol along Upper Mission/Upper Lawani axis, Benin City, following a distress call.

He said the suspect and one other were seen vandalizing armoured cable belonging to BEDC in their community, but the suspect was arrested while his accomplices escaped.

Nwabuzor further said the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the command also arrested 12 suspected members of Eiye secret cult at Uza Street, Esigie, Benin City.

He said the suspects were having a clandestine meeting on how…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper