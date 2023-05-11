‘School your boys to respect girls,’ CSO tells parents





By Biodun Busari

A civil society organisation, the Initiative for Social Impact and Sustainable Development (ISISD) has called on parents, governments, firms and organisations to help in building the mental well-being of boys.

ISISD said building the mental capacity of a boy-child is crucial because well-trained and mentally-sound male children cannot abuse their female counterparts.

According to ISISD, achieving the optimum mental capacity of boys is important in securing future leaders.

The CSO made these points known in commemoration of the World Day of the Boy Child (WDBC), which is coming up on May 16.

ISISD, as a lead partner of the WDBC forum in Nigeria, said guardians, caregivers, teachers, and all stakeholders working in the upbringing of the boy-child must pay attention to disturbing issues that affect the psyche of boys.

The ISISD Coordinator, Funmi Falobi who is also a West Africa Ambassador of WDBC, said there is a need to dedicate more attention to…





