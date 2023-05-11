‘Study Tinubu, don’t insult his intelligence’, Reno tells PDP





By Biodun Busari

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has urged handlers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to diligently study President-elect, Bola Tinubu in order to defeat him politically.

Omokri, a PDP chieftain and staunch critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that Tinubu has been preparing for power since 1998, alleging that he has empowered some politicians in the country and positioned them in top places to help him.

According to Omokri, no other politician except former President Olusegun Obasanjo that “has perfected the art of emotional suppression and stooping to conquer like him (Tinubu).”

The ex-Presidential aide, then, urged his fellow party members to stop insulting Tinubu’s intelligence but “study it and outfox it.”

Omokri made these points known via his social media platforms on Wednesday, stressing that the former Lagos state governor “is on excellent terms with army generals and has incorporated family members of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper