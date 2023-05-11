Terrorists release 11 kidnapped worshippers in Kaduna; 14 still in captivity





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab has confirmed that 11 out of the over 40 worshippers kidnapped in a Kaduna church by terrorists last Sunday have regained freedom.

News of their release spread on Wednesday night, even though the authorities were yet to react.

In a terse message to Vanguard on Thursday morning, Rev Joseph Hayab stated that “Yes some of them are back home but 14 are still with the bandits.

A woman with her child returned after they abandoned her in the bush.”

He said about 28 of the kidnapped worshippers, have so far, returned to their respective families.

Details later.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper