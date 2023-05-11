This isn’t Nigeria of our dream – Fasoranti laments @97





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

National leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has lamented that the present state of Nigeria wasn’t the dreams of many Nigerians both old and young.

Pa Fasoranti, who clocked 97, spoke with newsmen at his country home in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him “I feel fulfilled, at 97. I have seen it all, I’ve seen the worst and i have seen the best. I lost my wife, i lost my daughter, she was shot dead but generally i have to thank God for everything.

“This is not the Nigeria of my dream, no. Things are getting worst, we only hope those we are leaving behind will try and do their best because what we are seeing now is not good for the country at all.

“My expectations from the incoming government are many but i want the government to give priority to unemployment,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper