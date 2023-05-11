Youth Empowerment: My great legacy to incoming administration – Okowa





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta says one of his administration’s greatest legacies to be bequeathed to the incoming regime in the state is the youths’ empowerment programme.

He said that the administration devoted reasonable resources in its various schemes for the youths to acquire skills that would make them self-reliant and able to contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

Okowa made this known at the graduation and presentation of starter-packs to beneficiaries of Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP), Graduates Employment Enhancement Programme (GEEP) and Information and Communication Technology – Youth Empowerment Programme (ICT-YEP) in Asaba, on Wednesday.

The governor stated that he was happy to have created the platforms, in addition to others by the Ministries of Youths Development, and Women Affairs and Social Development to develop youths in the state to become…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper