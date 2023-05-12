



Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says a total of 2,246 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from Sudan.

Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated this on Friday in Abuja, while giving updates on the Federal Government’s evacuation efforts since May 3.

He said on May 3, 94 evacuees, comprising 78 males and 16 females, boarded NAF C130 plane, while 274 boarded Air Peace plane from Aswan Airport, Egypt.

Balogun said on May 5, 130 Nigerians also boarded Tarco Airline, while on May 6, 131 evacuees boarded the same airline from Port Sudan, with 102 boarding the same airline from Port Sudan on Sunday.

He further said 410 Nigerians boarded Max Air and 322 Azman Air, both flights from Aswan Airport on Sunday.

Balogun said two flights from Tarco Airline evacuated 133 passengers, with seven children and nine infants, and 126 passengers, also with 12 children and 41 infants, from Port Sudan on Monday and Tuesday,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper