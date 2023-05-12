Aregbesola wants comprehensive review of criminal justice system





The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called for comprehensive review of Nigeria’s criminal justice system to reduce the alarming number of inmates in correctional facilities awaiting trial.

A statement by the Media Adviser to the minister, Sola Fasure on Friday in Abuja, said Aregbesola made the while inaugurating the Imo Command Headquarters of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Owerri.

He said in spite of massive investment in making inmates’ reformation impactful through increased budgetary provision and upgrade of custodial facilities, prison congestion has remained a problem.

“One big challenge we have at corrections is congestion, especially in urban centres where the population density is high and human relations are more complex.“

This, he said, has led to higher crime rate and the need to keep some people behind bars.

The minister added that the Federal Government had taken steps to address the challenge through the construction of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper