Awujale @ 89: You’re epitome of good character, integrity — Obasanjo, Tinubu, Abiodun

ABEOKUTA—FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, describing him as an epitome of good character and integrity.

They said the monarch’s philanthropic gestures, even at the advanced age of 89, are worthy of emulation.

Obasanjo, who described the Awujale as the longest-serving monarch in the country, commended him for his contribution to the development of the state and the country as a whole.

Awujale a pillar moulded in integrity —Tinubu

Also paying glowing tributes to the monarch, the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu, recalled how the Awujale supported the progressives in the struggle to restore democracy during the dark days of the military rule.

Tinubu, in a statement from his media office, noted the monarch’s refusal to compromise himself for pecuniary gains.

