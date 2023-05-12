Breaking: Fresh suit seeks to stop Tinubu’s swearing-in on May 29





….as plaintiffs apply for restraining order against CJN

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–With barely 17 days to the scheduled swearing in of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, five residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, have approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for an order to halt the ceremony.

The plaintiffs, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023, applied for an order, restraining the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, any other judicial officer and/or any other authority or person from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as President or Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, until it is judicially determined with finality or in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution that such candidate has fulfilled the requirement of Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution.

They further want a declaration that, “the plaintiffs and other FCT residents have a legal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper