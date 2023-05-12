Buhari inaugurates N1b TETFUND project in Ekiti





By Rotimi Ojomoyela,Ado-Ekiti

In a bid to boost teaching and learning in three universities in the Country, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated six Tertiary Education Trust Fund projects worth about N1billion in Ekiti State.

Institutions expected to benefit from the N995.6million projects in Ekiti State, are the Bamidele Olumilua Univeristy of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti; Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti; and Federal University, Oye Ekiti.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Adeniyi Adebayo, during the inauguration of the projects at Ikere Ekiti, Ado Ekiti and Oye Ekiti, said, “The commissioning of these projects today at the universities would in no small measure further enhance teaching and learning and improvement of academic standards.

The president said that TETFund through Federal Government’s support had performed exceptionally in infrastructures provision, support for academic staff training and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper