Buhari names AIG Garba Umar security adviser





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the retiring Assistant Inspector General of Police, Garba Umar as a Senior Security Adviser on International Police Cooperation and Counter-terrorism in the office of the Minister of Police Affairs.

This is to enable Nigeria keep the important position and make way for him to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an Executive Member of the International Police Organisation, INTERPOL,

In approving his appointment, President Buhari took note of a precedent in which a former Executive Member, AIG Kamal Subair (retd) was retained in service by the Federal Government after retirement in 2018.

Buhari also took note of the fact that during his tenure as a member of the Executive Committee, Umar assisted Nigeria in many ways, with the hope that in the remaining one year, he would do more in securing equipment for crime scenes, border management and counter-terrorism for the country and in helping to get…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper