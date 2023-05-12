FEMA reiterates commitment to mitigate threat posed by flood





The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has reiterated commitment to mitigate any threat posed by flood during the 2023 raining season.

The Director, Forecasting Response Mitigation of the agency, Mrs Florence Wenegieme made this known while addressing newsman shortly after the agency blocked a slip road by Galadimawa Interchange/Roundabout on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the decision to close the road followed a directive received from the FCT minister Malam Mohammed Bello.

“The rainy season has began and is is important to block this slip road which streches from the Games Village to Galadimawa Interchange popularly known as Galadimawa roundabout.

“‘You are all aware of what happens around this slip road every year and to the glory of God in 2020, 2021 and 2022 no life was lost in this area because we made it a tradition to block the road during the rainy season.

“It has become part of our mitigative measures to save…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper