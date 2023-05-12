Ijaw leaders urge FG to wade into boundary crisis in A/Ibom





Ijaw National Congress (INC) on Friday appealed to the Federal Government to wade into the boundary crisis occasioned by the ongoing move by the Akwa Ibom Government to adjust the boundaries of Ijaw communities in the state.

The group appealed to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to check the ongoing invasion of Easter Obollo communities by troops of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy at the instance of the Akwa Ibom Government.

It urged the CDS to also ensure their operations confirmed to the military’s rule of engagement.

INC, the pan-Ijaw socio-cultural pressure group, noted that the call followed reports of massive deployment of armed security operatives to intimidate defenceless Ijaw communities who were opposed to the redrawing of the map of Akwa Ibom.

Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President of INC, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa, said that mapping and boundary adjustment were on the exclusive legislative list and, therefore,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper