Jamie Foxx’s family reacts as fears heighten over his health condition





The family of American actor, Jamie Foxx reacted after concerns were raised about the thespian’s health.

Reports had emerged that family and loved ones of the Hollywood star were preparing for the worst to come out of the present health situation of Jamie.

Although subsequent reports calmed frayed nerves, claiming that the 55-year-old is ‘stable and not in a life-threatening situation now’, many still longed to hear from the family.

In an Instagram post his family purportedly posted on his profile, they appreciated the fans of the singer.

It reads, ‘Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed’ followed by praying hands, heart and fox emojis.’

It’s unclear if Foxx himself made the post. No further details on his condition have been shared, leading to speculation about how serious his illness is, according to the Daily Mail.

The Oscar winner’s account also gave a shout-out on Instagram to friend Nick Cannon who has filled in hosting duties for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper