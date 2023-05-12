May 29: Buhari’s movement to Glass House, traditional for out-going presidents – Presidency





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru,, Abuja

The Presidency on Friday explained that the movement of President Muhammadu Buhari from the official Presidential residence into the Glass House, within the Presidential Villa, is routine, to allow the readying of the official residence for the incoming President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari had on Thursday disclosed in a video that she and her husband, President Buhari, had moved out of the official residence into the Glass House, after taking the in-coming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, round the residence for familiarisation.

However, explaining the significance of the change of abodes for the President, Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad, said it was a routine of the transitional process that an out-going President vacates the official residence ahead of the inauguration, to give space for the preparation of the building for the in-coming President.

Ahmad said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper