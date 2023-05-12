NBC to appeal judgment barring it from imposing fines





The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says it will appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja nullifying its powers to impose fines on erring broadcast stations.

The Director-General of NBC, Mallam Balarabe Ilelah, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said; “The attention of the National Broadcasting Commission has been drawn to a ruling by the Federal High Court, Abuja nullifying its powers to impose fines on broadcast stations that violate the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“In view of the foregoing, the commission has applied for a Certified Copy of the judgment.

”It is global best practice and the ethics of the legal profession, that no party to a suit can freely comment on a judgment it has not seen and read.

“The commission will appeal against the judgment when found to be in conflict with previous judgments of the court, which empowers the commission to regulate broadcasting in Nigeria.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper