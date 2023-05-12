NiMet warns on thunderstorms, heavy rainfall activities in Northern states





By Ezra Ukanwa

Following observed thundercloud activities in the north eastern part of the country, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has alerted the public on possible heavy rainfall activities in the coming days in some states in the northern part of the country.

According to a release issued and signed by its General Manager and Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, on Thursday, stated that

Thunderstorm cells are currently observed over the northern parts of the country including Borno, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi and Kano. These are expected to propagate westward to give squally thunderstorms to some cities.

The statement further revealed that the current thunderstorm cells are expected to propagate easterly to give thunderstorms accompanied with squall to cities in Plateau, FCT, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Adamama, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina states in the next 2-6 hours.

For areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper