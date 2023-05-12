One shot dead, others injured as Amotekun, traders clash in Ekiti





….4 suspects arrested —Police

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

One person was allegedly shot dead, yesterday, when officers of Amotekun Corps, in Ekiti State, clashed with traders at the popular Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started after the Amotekun officers were trying to relocate the traders from the Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti to a new area allocated to them by the government at Agric Olope.

However, some of the traders, who were not ready to relocate, attacked the Amotekun officers, and one of them opened fire on them.

According to reports, two officers of the corps were seriously attacked, in retaliation by the traders.

Ekiti State Police Command confirmed the clash, saying four suspects have been arrested.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, The command received a distress call that there was a clash between the operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency (AMOTEKUN) and a group of irate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper