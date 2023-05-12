



Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has revealed why himself and other Northern Governors supported the presidential ambition of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The governor made the revelation on Thursday in Daura during a farewell visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar.

According to him, the northern governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) supported Tinubu in order to respect the zoning formula of the party .

He added: ”God had saved us from shame during the last general elections in the country where our party, the All Progressives Congress APC recorded huge successes.

“Any one in this country with foresight, should thank God again because had it been our party did not win the election, people may think that the Federal Government failed Nigerians.

“Whatever someone planned in this country, God has helped President Muhammad Buhari to defend his integrity, because if we had failed in the election, he would be the first to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper