SEC targets 25% of market capitalisation from non-interest venture





•As Marble Capital launches N3bn Halal Commodities Fund

By Peter Egwuatu

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, is targeting to have 25% of market capitalisation of securities in the Nigerian capital market to come from non interest products.

This is just as Marble Halal Commodities Fund (MHCF), a new commodities non-interest fund, domiciled in the agro-economic and extractive sector, launched its first commodities fund in Lagos.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Lagos yesterday, SEC’s Executive Commissioner for Operations, Dayo Obisan, noted that the fund would play a key role in the attainment of the 2015-2025 Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan of the Commission. Obisan, said: “One of the cardinal points was for 25% of the market capitalization to come from non-interest areas such as Marble Halal Commodities Fund.”

The new asset class launched by MHCF was designed not only to impact the Nigerian financial market, but the entire economic sector, most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper