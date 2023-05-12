State of The Nation: Things getting worse in Nigeria — Fasoranti





•Says ‘I feel fulfilled at 97′

•As Buhari, Akeredolu, Mimiko, others eulogise nonagenarian

By Dayo Johnson & Johnbosco Agbakwuru, AKURE

FORMER leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, yesterday, expressed worry that the current state of Nigeria is worrisome, lamenting that this is not the country he dreamt of.

Fasoranti, who clocked 97 yesterday, in a chat with newsmen at his country home, in Akure, said he feels fulfilled.

His words: “I feel fulfilled at 97. I have seen it all; I’ve seen the worse and the best. I lost my wife and my daughter; she was shot dead but, generally, I have to thank God for everything.

“This is not the Nigeria of my dream. Things are getting worse. We only hope those we are leaving behind will try and do their best, because what we are seeing now is not good for the country at all.

“My expectations from the incoming government are many, but I want the government to give priority to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper