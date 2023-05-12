TUC President, Osifo re-elected as PENGASSAN boss





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, of Nigeria, Comrade Festus Osifo has been re-elected as President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN.

Osifo was unanimously elected unopposed at the 7th Triennial National Delegates Congress NDC 2023 held on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at the International Conference Center Abuja.

Also elected alongside Osifo to constitute a new Central Working Committee, CWC, for the next three years includes, Comrades Kabiru Dan Azumi ex-while National Treasurer as the new Deputy President replacing Owan Abua, who was recently promoted out of the union by his organization.

Aliu Dauda the immediate past Chairman of Kaduna zone was elected as the new Financial Secretary, and Kingsley Udoidua was elected National Public Relations Officer, replacing Anietie Udoh, who served out his tenure.

Also elected is Ada Mbaneso Maryann chairperson of Pengassan…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper