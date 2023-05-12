



The National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, LP, Abayomi Arabambi said the proponents of war and Interim Government within the party are the “Obidiots,” who know nothing about the party.

Arabambi stated this while speaking in an exclusive interview on Political Hub, a Vanguard’s political show on Thursday.

Video: 'Obidiots' calling for war know nothing about Labour Party – Publicity Sec. Arabambi The National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, LP Abayomi Arabambi said the proponents of war and Interim Government are within the party are the.. pic.twitter.com/Sjtol2espu — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 12, 2023

The Labour Party Spokesperson had said any members of the party calling for Interim Government should be arrested and prosecuted.

Arabambi had described proponents of Interim Government as mercenaries and members of mushroom political parties.

He said, “These are the people we call Obidiots. They are not part of us, they are just …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper