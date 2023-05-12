Why Tinubu’s govt will not allow turbulent parliament – Shettima





… attributes Jonathan’s loss of 2015 election over Tambuwal’s emergence as speaker

…says they want to avoid Muslim-Muslim dominated administration

...as Abass, Kalu, Kumo pledged commitment to rancour free assembly

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Provoked by the growing protests that had greeted the nomination of preferred choices of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the presiding officers of the incoming 10th National Assembly, the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shetima has said that the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not allow a rancorous assembly.

Shetima who met with the APC speaker and deputy speaker designate in the persons of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State (North West) and Benjamin Kalu from Abia State (South East) at the instance of the Joint Task Group of the 10th assembly with over 100 members-elect across party lines said that allowing a turbulent parliament will affect the performance of the executive.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper