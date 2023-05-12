Woman in police net for faking own daughter’s kidnap





…demands N3m ransom from husband

…Another arrange kidnap of her brother for N20m

By Bashir Bello

A woman, 25-year-old identified as Rahma Sulaiman is currently cooling her feet at the Kano police custody for allegedly faking the kidnap of her own six years old daughter, Hafsat Kabiru and demanding N3 million ransom from her husband, Kabiru Shehu.

Similarly, another woman, identified as Zainab Rabi’u, 45-year-old, was arrested for arranging the kidnap of her younger brother, Almustapha Bashir and demanded N20 million ransom that later went down to N5.1 million after series of negotiation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel confirmed the arrests while parading the women alongside 14 other suspects of kidnapping and a drug dealer at the Bompai headquarters of the police.

CP Gumel said, “On 08/05/2023, a report was received from one Kabiru Shehu of Sharada Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA that his divorced wife, one Rahma Sulaiman, 25-years-old…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper