



By Dapo Akinrefon

Some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC are currently meeting with former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George.

The APC leaders, currently in a closed door meeting with George, are leader of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership of the party in Lagos State, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, Vanguard was reliably informed that the APC leaders are seeking George’s support for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he assumes power on May 29.

It was also gathered that the APC leaders are mounting pressure on George to cease further media attacks on Tinubu.

Details later…

The post APC leaders meet Bode George, seek support for Tinubu appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper