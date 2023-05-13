Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, as Everton battle City





It is a weekend of epic battles in the English Premier League, as Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kicks off in less than an hour, while Manchester City visit Everton 24 hours later.

The games highlight table toppers hanging on, while relegation-threatened teams hope for the best.

Nottingham Forest handed their hopes of survival a welcome boost by beating Southampton and will look to take another stride towards safety by getting a result at Chelsea.

However, Frank Lampard is finally up and running as Blues boss after beating Bournemouth last weekend but a disastrous season overall sees them languishing down in 11th.

Just one of the Reds’ eight Premier League wins this season have come on the road, while they have also lost each of their last six trips to Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

Morgan Gibbs-White was in inspired form against the Saints and has been directly involved in more league goals than any other Forest player this term (12), including five in his last…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper