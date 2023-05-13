EKWEREMADU: End of the road?





By Muyiwa Adetiba

He was for eight years, the fifth most powerful Nigerian. He was for twenty years, a member of the upper crust, that elite and elitist Chamber called The Senate. During those priviledged years, he made laws for the good of the country and for the convenience of his elite class. He wined and dined with the powerful; not only in Nigeria, but all over the world – an alleged photograph of him and King Charles recently went viral in the social media.

He was one of those in the country who could solve even the most intractable problems with a simple phone call. For him, everything – well almost – was available and affordable. He had visas to and a vista of the world. He had what everyone would desire – power, wealth, connections, a loving family and above all, freedom. Last week, he lost control of it all when the prison door was slammed shut with him inside its unfriendly walls.

Dr Ike Ekweremadu, a lawyer, a lawmaker and a law teacher fell foul of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper