NAHCON allays fear of increase in Hajj fare





The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Saturday assured intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj that there would not be further increase in the fare payable.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, gave the assurance at the opening of a one-day workshop, organised by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in collaboration with NAHCON in Abuja.

He said that in spite of the 250-dollar increment imposed by the air carriers, the commission would not impose the extra cost on the pilgrims.

“It is true that the air carriers have increased the charges by 250 dollars, because of the closure of the Sudanese airspace.

” Though we are still consulting to find an avenue to address the increase. However, whatever decision that we may arrive at, it won’t impact or require the pilgrims to pay additional charges.”

The chairman also expressed dismay at the additional 63 dollar charges for camp and electronic applications in visa processing cost by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper