NCC proffers recipe to frequent consumers’ complaints on data usage





..engages market men, and women on data usage

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Chairman, Board of Commissioners, of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, has disclosed that the commission embarked on a sensitisation exercise for consumers to proffer recipe to their frequent complaints on the fast depletion of their internet data.

He made this known, the weekend at the NCC fifth edition of ‘Campus Conversation’ held at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

The commission, however, sensitised students of the university on how to manage their data usage on mobile telecommunications networks to reduce the high rate of data depletion.

Akande, represented by Mrs Afure Iloka, Special Assistant to the Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, Mrs Afure Iloka, said that consumers’ complaints were the reason why NCC, through its Consumers Affairs Bureau (CAB), embarked on a sensitisation exercise.

According to him, this is to educate telecommunications consumers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper