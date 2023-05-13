New administration must revive Ajaokuta Steel Company — NMGS





By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, NMGS, weekend, stressed that the multi-billion Dollar Ajaokuta Steel Company must work under the incoming administration if the Nigerian economy will bounce back and attract billion Dollar investments in various sectors.

Speaking during a media interaction tagged ‘The Agenda Setting Media Chat for Incoming Governments at All Levels’, the President, NMGS, Prof Akinade Olatunji, said the Society is ready with its pool of professionals to give the needed support the needed support to make Nigeria’s dream come through about Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society is one of the oldest professional societies in Nigeria founded on 15th January 1961 with major roles in the Mineral, water, environment, construction, and Oil and Gas sectors. Its motto is ‘Creating and Sustaining the Wealth of the Nation’.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper