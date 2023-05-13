NYSC D-G visits Lagos orientation camp





Brig.- Gen Yushau Ahmed, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members to embrace the Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme during their service.

Ahmed said that the main focus of the SAED was to ensure that after service, they became employers of labour, as people no longer relied on government for ‘white-collar’ jobs.

The director general spoke during his visit to the 2023 Batch A, Stream 2 corps members in Lagos on Friday.

”We have details of your predecessors who made the best use of SAED while they were in camp, and today they are entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“Some of you on posting for primary assignment might find yourselves serving under them, because they chose to distinguish themselves, and today, they are independent and self-reliant” he said.

He expressed joy at the clean state of the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos,

Source: Vanguard Newspaper