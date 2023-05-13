Salary arrears: Carry your cross, leave me out of it, Sen Orji tells Ikpeazu





. As Abia workers insist on a total lockdown

By Steve Oko

Immediate-past Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has washed his hands off the ordeals of Abians workers following a backlog of salary arrears, telling his successor and the incumbent Gov Okezie Ikpeazu to take responsibility for failing to pay workers.

This is as Abia workers have vowed to push on with their ongoing indefinite strike until their backlog of salary arrears is defrayed.

The workers refuted claims by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chris Ezem, that the strike had been suspended, dismissing the claims as untrue.

Senator Orji expressed shock that the outgoing Governor despite receiving billions of Naira from the Federal Government as bailout funds, was unable to pay Abia workers only to turn around and blame his failure on him.

The Senator representing Abia Central who spoke through his Chief Liaison Officer Hon Ifeanyi Umere, asked Ikpeazu to stop shifting blames and own…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper